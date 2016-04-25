BEIJING, April 25 Sales of Mercedes-Benz
vehicles in China will moderate over the remainder of 2016,
compared with a 39 percent year-on-year growth in the first
quarter, the brand's China head said on Monday.
Mercedes-Benz's sales in China rose three times as fast as
BMW's in the first quarter, to make the brand the
biggest seller of luxury cars globally, monthly registration
figures showed earlier this month.
The latest outlook was provided by Mercedes' China chief,
Hubertus Troska, during a media roundtable at the Beijing
autoshow. Mercedes is owned by Daimler AG.
