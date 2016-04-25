BEIJING, April 25 Nissan Motor Co's
China sales will outpace the country's overall annual market
growth rate by two to three percentage points from next year as
it refocuses on its no-frills brand, a company executive said at
the Beijing autoshow.
Demand has been strong for no-frills vehicles in the world's
biggest auto market, helping to erode the market share of
foreign car makers in China. That has prompted Japan's Nissan to
launch more cars under its own budget brand, Venucia.
Foreign global automakers accounted for more than 65 percent
of China's passenger car market until 2014, Jun Seki, Nissan's
China chief told Reuters on Monday. That fell to below 60
percent last year, and it continued to shrink to 56 percent in
the first quarter of this year, he said.
"We hadn't really seen this trend coming, but since late
2014 and the start of last year, we began adjusting our
strategy," Seki said.
Seki said that the firm's underestimation of the rapid
growth in no-frills brands would likely limit Nissan's China
sales expansion at 5 percent on a yearly basis this year,
lagging the 6 percent growth for the sector forecast by the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
In response to the no-frills demand, Seki said that Nissan
is now gearing up to launch new cars from its Venucia range, a
joint venture brand between Nissan and China's Dongfeng Motor Co
Ltd with one model to hit the market late this year
and more in 2017 and beyond, Seki said.
The Japanese automaker views 2016 as a "bridge year", as it
is refocuses on Venucia while improving the Nissan-brand product
line, he said.
The company said in February that it and its Chinese joint
venture partner aim to sell a total of 1.3 million vehicles in
China this year, compared with 1.25 million in sales recorded in
2015.
