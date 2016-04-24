UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
BEIJING, April 24 China's emission and fuel economy rules are making it tougher for Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp to achieve its target to sell 2 million vehicles by around 2025, the carmaker's China chief said on Sunday.
Hiroji Onishi, head of Toyota's China operations, told reporters ahead of the Bejing auto show that the company is reviewing its product line-up to clear China regulations and make money and achieve volume at the same time.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.