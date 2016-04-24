(Adds quotes, details)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, April 24 China's emission and fuel
economy rules are making it tougher for Japan's Toyota Motor
Corp to achieve its target of selling 2 million
vehicles a year there by around 2025, the carmaker's China chief
said on Sunday.
Hiroji Onishi, head of Toyota's China operations, told
reporters the company is reviewing its product line-up to clear
regulations in China and make money and achieve volume at the
same time.
"It's becoming difficult to meet China's more and more
stringent emissions and fuel economy regulations," Onishi said
ahead of the Beijing auto show, which begins on Monday.
"In order to meet those regulations, we have determined that
we need to sell a considerable number of smaller cars and hybrid
and other special cars."
Onishi said on Sunday that Toyota plans to sell heavily
electrified, so-called plug-in hybrid cars in China starting in
2018.
Toyota's sales in the world's largest auto market in March
jumped by 40.6 percent from a year earlier to 100,500 vehicles.
That compared with a 6.3 percent year-on-year gain in February.
Car sales growth in China ground to a halt last year as the
economy expanded at its slowest pace in 25 years and the stock
market slumped.
Sales rebounded beginning in October helped by a government
tax cut on small-engined cars which lasts until year-end.
Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jason Neely