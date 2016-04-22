By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING April 22
BEIJING April 22 Ford Motor Co said on
Friday it will next year start selling a big American pickup
truck in China where the vehicles are mostly used by
construction and other such workers and a culture of
recreational and personal use is only just emerging.
The Dearborn, Michigan automaker said it aimed to bring "a
new level of capability to China's off-road enthusiasts" with
the F-150 Raptor.
Ford said in a release it planned to display the Raptor
truck at the Beijing auto show which opens on Monday.
According to the company, the truck is equipped with a
3.5-liter turbo-charged V6 engine that produces the power of a
V8 engine with the fuel economy of a V6.
A Ford spokesman said fuel economy numbers for the
China-bound truck were not available, nor was the truck's price
tag.
The F-150 Raptor, unlike the standard F-150 truck, is a
"purpose-built" vehicle and is more for personal use. The truck
is 15 cm wider than the standard F-150, which Ford said creates
"a more purposeful stance."
Ford said the truck's exterior design was "about projecting
an image," while "the interior design is about creating a
comfortable place for driver and passengers to enjoy their time,
both on- and off-road."
Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting firm
Automotive Foresight, said the timing of Ford's decision to
launch the Raptor was "not bad at all".
The launch was probably timed in anticipation of the day
China significantly loosens traffic control restrictions that
ban pickup trucks from densely populated urban areas.
Zhang said China's pickup market, which generated sales of
about 200,000 vehicles last year, could start growing rapidly if
those truck traffic controls are relaxed.
"It took more than 10 years for pickup truck sales to hit
the 200,000 vehicle mark from levels around 120,000," Zhang
said.
"If those traffic rules are relaxed significantly, the
market could quickly grow to a million vehicles a year or
significantly more."
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Robert
Birsel)