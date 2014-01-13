DETROIT Jan 13 British luxury brand Bentley
sees a market for ultra limited-edition vehicles that appeal to
clients who place a premium on scarcity, Kevin Rose, board
member for sales, said on Monday.
Bentley has not made a decision on whether to build such a
vehicle but is keenly observing competitors who build cars
costing more than $1 million, such as Aston Martin, which built
the one-77, or Lamborghini which built the Veneno.
"There is a trend toward greater individualization and
collectibles, a limited run of a particular model," Rose said in
an interview at the Detroit auto show.
"We think there is room for one or two models or derivatives
which take us in to those categories," he said, adding that
Bentley had not taken any decisions on whether to go ahead and
produce such a vehicle.
Exclusivity is a strong selling point which has helped push
demand for mechanically similar products in other industries,
such as luxury watches, Rose said.
"Watches and cars do bear some comparison. The reason for
choosing them is not purely functionality."
Bentley also wants to win over new clients by entering new
segments such as the sport utility vehicle market, which the
British automaker plans to enter in 2016.
"It's targeting customers we currently don't talk to,"
Bentley Chief Executive Wolfgang Schreiber told Reuters on
Monday.
Bentley sees potential for annual sales of at least 3,000
SUVs, Schreiber said. After unveiling an SUV concept car,
Bentley received 2,000 orders for the vehicle, even though the
carmaker had not yet decided on the price tag or whether to put
it into production, Schreiber said.