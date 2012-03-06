GENEVA, March 6 BMW expects
group sales to grow in 2012 after a 14 percent year-on-year
increase in February, the German premium carmaker's CEO said on
Tuesday, as a young model range and growth in China and India
help offset sluggish European demand.
"January and February went well" in selling terms, Norbert
Reithofer told reporters at the Geneva Auto Show.
"Our young model portfolio should lend us additional
momentum this year," he added.
BMW expects the European market at best to stagnate in 2012
or to shrink by about 5 percent in a "worst case" scenario,
Reithofer said.
The carmaker's own sales may post double-digit growth in
China and "high" single-digit growth in North America.
"It's going to be an uphill battle in Europe this year," the
CEO said.
The company is in talks with General Motors about
future technologies, Reithofer added, without giving further
details.