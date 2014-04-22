(Refiles to add dateline)
BEIJING, April 21 - Daimler AG can
expand production capacity at its Beijing to 350,000 vehicles a
year if customer demand calls for it, Rene Reif, the head of
manufacturing at Beijing Benz Automotive, said on Monday.
Daimler is expanding its new plant in Beijing before it
starts making its long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz C-Class model, a
new car tailored for the Chinese market, as part of a global
expansion push by the premium auto maker.
The Chinese plant, which built 120,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in
2013, currently makes mainly E-Class and C-Class sedans and will
soon add the GLA compact sports utility vehicle to its lineup.
By the end of 2014, production capacity in Beijing will be
around 140,000 cars, the German executive said in the Chinese
capital on Monday.
The China expansion push forms part of a global plan which
involves producing the new C-Class in the United States, China
and South Africa, following the start of production of the model
in Bremen, Germany, this year.
(Editing by David Holmes)