By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING, April 18
BEIJING, April 18 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
, whose parent company owns Swedish carmaker Volvo,
announced on Friday a plan to phase out its three brands and
consolidate them under the Geely name as part of a restructuring
effort to shore up sales and cut costs.
Geely, controlled by Li Shufu, the Chinese billionaire who
acquired Volvo in 2010 through Geely's parent company, currently
sells cars in China under the Emgrand, Gleagle and Englon brands
through three different sales channels.
Under the new structure, future products will be marketed
under the Geely brand name, executives told a news conference on
Friday ahead of the Beijing auto show, which opens on Sunday.
"The new brand strategy is our strategic response to market
needs based on the realities of the company's development," said
An Conghuipresident of parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
.
"We will centralise our resources and leverage economies of
scale," An said.
As part of restructuring which began last year the
Hangzhou-based automaker has been streamlining its retail sales
network which currently has more than 900 dealers.
The latest restructuring might result in a smaller number of
dealers, executives said on Friday, though they did not provide
specific details.
Some of the moves Geely announced on Friday were previously
reported by Reuters and other media outlets after the company
told dealers of its intention to restructure sales and marketing
operations.
By overhauling the brand strategy and streamlining its
dealer network, Geely is aiming to reinvigorate sales which have
lost momentum since 2009 when the company adopted the
multiple-brand strategy.
Geely plans to sell about 1.2 million vehicles by 2019, Sun
Xiaodong, vice president of parent Geely Group, told the news
conference, more than doubling from an expected 580,000 this
year.
Geely sales increased by 59 percent in 2009, but its
annual growth has slowed to around 15 percent in the past two
years.
In 2013, Geely's sales of 549,468 were up 14 percent, the
company said.
Sales volumes have fallen 37 percent during the first three
months of this year, with An attributing the dismal performance
to the ongoing restructuring.
Geely's situation is similar to the plight other indigenous
Chinese car brands.
While China's automobile market, the world's biggest, is
rebounding with about 10 percent growth expected this year,
indigenous brands as a whole are losing market share amid
competition from foreign rivals such as Ford Motor Co,
Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co.
Chery Automobile Co Ltd and BYD Co Ltd
have taken similar restructuring measures to focus
their resources on a fewer number of brands or sales channels
in a bid to save money in development, manufacturing and
marketing.
In 2009, Geely launched what was intended as a
"medium-to-high-end" brand of cars in China called Emgrand
targeting more well-to-do people. Shortly afterwards it created
the Englon and Gleagle brands.
At the time, domestic carmakers sought to shore up their
brand image and divided their product portfolio into multiple
brands of low-end "no-frills" cars and more upscale,
higher-image vehicles.
Gleagle was meant to be Geely's entry brand, while Englon
stood between Emgrand and Gleagle.
(Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Jason Neely)