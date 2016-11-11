BEIJING Nov 11 China's Great Wall Motor , maker of the country's top-selling sport utility vehicle, plans to launch a new "high-end" brand next week, the latest attempt by a Chinese automaker to shake its association with cheap cars.

The WEY brand will be launched on Nov. 16 ahead of the Guangzhou motor show, China's second most prominent auto exhibition of the year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The brand name appears to be a nod to Great Wall Chairman Wei Jianjun.

Great Wall was an early mover in China's craze for SUVs with its H6 model topping sales charts going back to 2014. But thus far the brand has not been able to command the higher prices of foreign marques.

"To gain the next level of pricing, they may need to create another brand," said James Chao, Asia-Pacific chief of IHS Markit Automotive.

"Product is very important but equally important is a brand that people start to recognise as being equal to global brands in value and prestige."

A Great Wall spokesman declined to elaborate on the brand in advance of the launch, referring to the exchange statement.

The new brand follows on Chinese rival Geely launching the Lynk & Co brand last month that seeks to compete globally with mainstream foreign brands like General Motors and Volkswagen. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)