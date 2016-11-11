BEIJING Nov 11 China's Great Wall Motor
, maker of the country's top-selling sport
utility vehicle, plans to launch a new "high-end" brand next
week, the latest attempt by a Chinese automaker to shake its
association with cheap cars.
The WEY brand will be launched on Nov. 16 ahead of the
Guangzhou motor show, China's second most prominent auto
exhibition of the year, the company said in an exchange filing
on Thursday. The brand name appears to be a nod to Great Wall
Chairman Wei Jianjun.
Great Wall was an early mover in China's craze for SUVs with
its H6 model topping sales charts going back to 2014. But thus
far the brand has not been able to command the higher prices of
foreign marques.
"To gain the next level of pricing, they may need to create
another brand," said James Chao, Asia-Pacific chief of IHS
Markit Automotive.
"Product is very important but equally important is a brand
that people start to recognise as being equal to global brands
in value and prestige."
A Great Wall spokesman declined to elaborate on the brand in
advance of the launch, referring to the exchange statement.
The new brand follows on Chinese rival Geely
launching the Lynk & Co brand last month that seeks to compete
globally with mainstream foreign brands like General Motors
and Volkswagen.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)