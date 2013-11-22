By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu
| GUANGZHOU/BEIJING
GUANGZHOU/BEIJING Nov 22 German auto giants
Volkswagen AG, BMW and Daimler
see China's future as being electric - encouraged by generous
government subsidies - but that bet puts them at odds with some
of their Asian rivals.
While the Europeans were heralding the all-electric vehicle
at the Guangzhou auto show this week, Toyota Motor and
Honda Motor were unveiling hydrogen fuel cell cars at
shows in Tokyo and Los Angeles.
The two Japanese heavyweights plan to start selling their
hydrogen vehicles in 2015, brushing off electric technology as
being good enough only to power tiny city cars.
One of the most ambitious in betting on electric cars in
China, the world's largest auto market, is Volkswagen.
On the eve of the Guangzhou show, Volkswagen said its
brands, including Volkswagen and Audi, plan to launch a total of
more than 15 near-all-electric plug-in cars by 2018, many of
which will be locally produced.
"We forecast high volumes in this area," Jochem Heizmann,
head of Volkswagen Group China, told reporters this week.
BMW and its local partner Brilliance Auto unveiled a jointly
developed all-electric battery car in Guangzhou. The two
companies plan to start leasing the car next year under a new
jointly run China-only brand called Zinoro.
Daimler said it was also on track to launch an all-electric
car next year under a new China-only brand called Denza, which
the German company operates jointly with Chinese battery and car
producer BYD Co.
The rush into all-electric cars comes as Beijing ramps up a
programme to put 5 million new energy vehicles - defined as
all-electric battery vehicles and heavily electrified "near
all-electric" plug-in hybrids - on the road by 2020.
China this year expanded the definition of new energy cars
to include fuel cell cars.
The two concepts have polarised the industry.
Fuel cell cars can run up to five times longer than their
all-electric counterparts, but come with a heftier price tag.
But unlike electric vehicles which can be recharged from
home as well as charging stations, fuel cell cars must stop at
refilling stations. The hydrogen stations are costly to build,
at about $6 million apiece.
CALL FOR FLEXIBILITY
Some industry insiders and experts believe China is too
focused on all-electric cars or plug-ins.
"Toyota believes the industry isn't likely to come up with
breakthroughs to make all-electric cars a viable solution any
time soon," said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting
firm Automotive Foresight. "Unlike China, some countries have
taken a more flexible approach, rather than setting the path on
one solution too early."
Toyota, in particular, thinks all-electric car technology is
good enough to power only tiny city cars - not powerful enough
for larger cars.
At this week's Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota unveiled a fuel cell
concept sedan with two hydrogen tanks and a driving range of 500
km (310 miles). The car, it said, would sell for 5 million to 10
million yen ($50,000-100,000) when it goes on sale in 2015.
Honda also unveiled a five-passenger hydrogen fuel cell
vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. By his own
admission, the company's chief executive of its U.S. business,
Tetsuo Iwamura, expects uptake to be slow due to poor
infrastructure.
In China's congested and bustling cities, electric charging
or hydrogen fuelling stations are a rare sight. Volkswagen says
the infrastructure is not good enough, and believes plug-in
hybrid technology is the solution.
Plug-in cars come equipped with a small gasoline engine that
can power the car when it is drained of electricity.
Nissan Motor plans to sell a fuel cell car in Japan
and North America starting in 2017, but like Volkswagen, sees
electric technology as the future in China, according to Ren
Yong, a senior executive of Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle
Co, Nissan's Chinese venture with a local partner.
Nissan plans to start selling a locally developed electric
car in China under the Venucia brand as early as next year.
