CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp is testing its Mirai fuel-cell vehicle in China, Hiroji Onishi, head of the Japanese automaker's China business, said on Friday.
Onishi was speaking at the Guangzhou auto show.
Mirai, which means "future" in Japanese, is a four-person sedan that has a range of 300 miles. (Reporting by Jake Spring, writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.