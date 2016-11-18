GUANGZHOU, China Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp is testing its Mirai fuel-cell vehicle in China, Hiroji Onishi, head of the Japanese automaker's China business, said on Friday.

Onishi was speaking at the Guangzhou auto show.

Mirai, which means "future" in Japanese, is a four-person sedan that has a range of 300 miles. (Reporting by Jake Spring, writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)