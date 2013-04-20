BEIJING, April 20 Chongqing Changan Automobile
Co will soon launch in China a car model it
co-developed with Mazda Motor Corp using technology
provided by its Japanese partner, Mazda executives said on
Saturday.
The Hiroshima-based Mazda chose not to come up with a
China-only, co-brand car with Changan, as its rivals Nissan
Motor Co and General Motors Co have done, Mazda
Chief Executive Takashi Yamanouchi said.
Instead, Yamanouchi and Mazda's head of China operations,
Noriaki Yamada, said Mazda chose to provide a platform or
vehicle underpinning technology to Changan so that the two could
develop a model for Changan to market in China under an existing
Changan brand.
"It was too costly and would take up too many of our
resources for us to start a new brand and develop a dealer
network," Yamanouchi told a small group of reporters on the
sidelines of the Shanghai auto show.
Yamada said the co-developed model will hit dealer showrooms
"soon", but declined to elaborate in part because the marketing
of the car will be controlled by Changan.
It wasn't clear how extensive this new phase of cooperation
between Mazda and Changan will be or how many models are
involved.