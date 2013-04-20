BRIEF-WBF Resort Okinawa takes out loan of 470 mln yen
April 20 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division expects higher car sales in China this year, though the luxury brand is less upbeat than its German rival BMW.
"We will grow," Hubertus Troska, head of Daimler's China operations, told reporters on Saturday at the Shanghai auto show, without being more specific.
China's premium auto market may expand "at a high single digit or low double digit rate" this year, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said.
Earlier on Saturday, BMW, the world's biggest maker of luxury vehicles, said it expected "upper single-digit" sales growth in China, according to sales chief Ian Robertson. (Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ron Popeski)
