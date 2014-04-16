By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING, April 17
BEIJING, April 17 Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor
Co is going for a facelift to stand out from the crowd.
In an increasingly competitive global market - in China
alone there are some 80 automakers battling for sales - Nissan
plans to put a V-shaped front grille design on most of its
models to give itself a "distinct, unified face", says global
design chief Shiro Nakamura.
"Before, we didn't really feel a pressing need for unified
looks, but the number of brands is on the rise sharply in China,
and there are simply too many different faces," Nakamura told
Reuters in a recent interview. "Unless you unify your brand's
looks across your whole portfolio ... you don't get noticed."
The V-shaped grille has a thick chrome bar that cuts into
the bumper, with its two side lines sweeping upwards and
integrating the hood and the headlamps.
"V-motion is a testament to our resolve to be loud with our
visual presence. We realize we've been a bit too modest,"
Nakamura said, adding that while this is a global strategy for
the Nissan brand, it's especially relevant in China.
The new design is also Nissan's response to competition from
Volkswagen AG - whose stable also includes Audi,
Seat, Skoda, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche - which
has been driving a more unified look across its mainstream VW,
Skoda and Seat brands.
The German group's strategy has become a "new
brand-management standard" for global automakers, said Nakamura,
noting others, such as South Korea's Kia Motors Corp
, were following suit.
"The whole global auto industry is being impacted by
Volkswagen's strategy," he said. "Unless you match that, your
brand identity gets watered down."
NEW IDENTITY
Bumsuk Lim, a professor of transportation design at the Art
Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, said that
under Nakamura, Nissan created a clean, dynamic identity.
"Now, Nissan is looking to go to a next stage ... they're
trying to develop a new identity. Why? Because everybody else
came up with a new, more identifiable family look," he said.
"The competition is tougher than ever, so Nissan is looking for
a way to make a more powerful statement with its design."
"With cars, everything starts with the grille."
Nissan is expected to unveil the latest evolution of its
"V-motion" grille design on a new concept car at the Beijing
auto show, which opens on Sunday.
The new look won't be on all Nissan vehicles, though, with
pickup trucks, micro-mini cars sold mostly in Japan, and even
some of the brand's mainstream cars and crossover SUVs, like the
boxy Cube, excluded, Nakamura said.
The "V-motion" look began as a design exercise at Nissan,
fronting the Resonance, a show car unveiled at the 2013 Detroit
auto show, then evolving into the Friend-Me concept shown in
Shanghai last year, and later displayed on the Nissan Sports
Sedan Concept at the Detroit show in January of this year.
The concept car to be unveiled in Beijing is a
close-to-final production version of the Friend-Me, executives
familiar with the move said. Nakamura said Nissan plans to start
selling a mass-market version of the car in China and elsewhere
in 2015. He declined to elaborate.
Nissan increased its global sales by 3.1 percent last year
to 5.1 million vehicles. In China, sales of Nissan, Infiniti and
Venucia - a joint venture with Dongfeng Automobile -
brands rose by almost a fifth last year to 963,117 vehicles,
giving it 5.7 percent market share, according to LMC Automotive
data.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)