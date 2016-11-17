* Halving of sales tax for smaller vehicles has kick-started
sales
* Govt considering extension of tax cut but outcome unclear
* No extension could see first annual decline in China auto
sales
By Jake Spring
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov 18 Car makers in China are
fretting over whether a tax break that has propped up sales this
year will be extended, with an end to the policy possibly
leading to the first annual decline in sales on record for the
world's largest auto market.
The topic is likely to dominate talk at the Guangzhou auto
show which starts on Friday, even as industry executives work
hard to promote new SUVs and electric cars, currently the
highest growth segments in China.
"The tax cut has been very successful, it's been a fabulous
success," said James Chao, Asia-Pacific chief for research firm
IHS Markit Automotive. "But there's going to be some pay back
next year - a lot of payback."
Spooked by a slowing economy, the central government last
October halved the sales tax for cars with engines of 1.6 litres
or smaller to 5 percent. That turned around a market on the
verge of sales declines in 2015 to one that has notched up 13.8
percent growth for the year to date.
Without an extension, analysts forecast annual sales would
at best be flat or could decline 2 to 3 percent, which would be
the first drop since China's car industry association began
collating data in 1997.
Concern that the tax cut will expire at the end of December
as scheduled has prompted Volkswagen AG and other
auto executives to warn of a potential drop-off in sales, adding
that they have been in talks with the government on the matter.
"There is a question of what will happen with this purchase
tax policy. If it really comes totally to an end, then maybe the
first quarter will be a little bit more difficult," said Jochem
Heizmann, China CEO at Volkswagen, which counts China as its
biggest market.
Heizmann said he predicts low growth for China's auto market
even if the tax cut expires. He added that robust growth was
possible if the cut is extended or even if it was replaced by a
smaller cut.
The government has said it is considering an extension, but
pundits are reluctant to make a bet on whether one will be
forthcoming, noting that pushing back the expiry date would only
delay a drop-off in sales.
A rapid climb in real estate prices has also lessened the
need for Beijing to stimulate the auto sector to prop up the
economy, analysts say.
A flat or mildly declining market could be a rude shock for
automakers used to double-digit growth in China and may push
them to consider heavy discounts, squeezing profit margins, said
Jochen Siebert, managing director of JSC Automotive.
It could also bring in to question the wisdom of aggressive
production plans that both foreign and Chinese automakers have
adopted.
Volkswagen, for examples has said it wants annual production
capacity of 5 million vehicles by 2019, a 40 percent increase
over last year's sales.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)