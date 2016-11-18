By Jake Spring
| GUANGZHOU, China
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 18 Volkswagen AG
unveiled two sport-utility vehicles for the Chinese
market on Friday, the first in a planned wave of new models for
a booming segment where it has lagged rivals.
VW's venture with SAIC Motor, China's largest
automaker, took the wraps off the Teramont large SUV at the
Guangzhou auto show, which opened Friday. Its venture with China
FAW Group displayed a smaller C-Trek crossover SUV.
SUV sales have soared in China in recent years with
consumers choosing larger cars as they grow wealthier. Sales in
the segment are up 46 percent in January-October from the same
period a year earlier.
"We have not forgotten promises we made We will introduce
more SUVs to the market. Here today you can see how we deliver
on our promises," said Stephan Wollenstein, head of VW brand
passenger cars for China.
Volkswagen, which has until now had only one locally made
SUV, the Tiguan, plans to launch another four SUVs before 2019.
The two new SUVs must, however, share a stage with a long
list of similar launches as Honda Motor Co, Nissan
Motor Co, Ford's Lincoln and several other brands
will also show new models at the Guangzhou auto show.
Chinese demand for SUVs can be an important driver for
profits with Honda last month lifting its annual earnings
estimate, helped in part by strong sales of its XR-V and Vezel
SUVs.
The SUV share of China's auto market is still far lower than
that of the U.S., suggesting plenty of room for the segment to
grow but increased competition is putting pressure on sales
prices and margins.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)