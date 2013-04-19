By Norihiko Shirouzu
| SHANGHAI, April 20
SHANGHAI, April 20 Toyota Motor Corp
will unveil a new, no-frills entry-level car at the Shanghai
auto show later on Saturday, which insiders say could be a
make-or-break model for the Japanese firm's future in China, the
world's biggest autos market.
The car, which has yet to be publicly named, is a key plank
in Toyota's fightback strategy in a market where its sales were
battered last year in the fallout from a row between Beijing and
Tokyo over disputed islands in the East China Sea.
The new model, with both sedan and hatchback versions, would
likely replace the Vios and the Yaris in Toyota's China product
line-up. Those two models have failed to spark and are a
reminder to management how Toyota misread the Chinese market
even before last year's territorial dispute that halved the
company's sales in September.
The new car is critical to Toyota's China strategy as it is
planned as a high-volume model to regain momentum in the market
and restore branding after the Yaris fizzled.
MISSING THE GOAL
A decade ago, Akio Toyoda, the founding-family scion who now
heads the group, ran Toyota's China operations and set the
"aspirational" goal of selling 1 million cars a year in China by
2010. It missed that goal in 2010 and again in 2011. In
September last year, days before the diplomatic dispute with
China, Toyota said it aimed to sell up to 1.8 million cars
annually in China by 2015.
The company's 2012 China sales fell nearly 5 percent to
840,000 cars, and Masaki Taketani, Detroit-based research
director at consulting firm IHS Automotive, doesn't see sales
topping 1 million until at least 2015.
Much will depend on what Chinese drivers make of the new
car, and where Toyota pitches its price.
"This is a live-or-die car for us," said a senior
China-based Toyota executive, who didn't want to be named as the
car has yet to be unveiled. A Toyota spokesman in Beijing
declined to comment.
LACKING "DAQI"
Both the Vios and the Yaris, intended as entry-level cars
when they were launched in China in 2002 and 2008 respectively,
failed to resonate with a new consumer class of people who now
just about earn enough to be able to afford a car.
Dealers said both models lacked what the Chinese call
"daqi", or the road presence consumers look for even in small
cars. Both were also priced too high - with the Yaris costing
from 87,000 yuan ($13,900) and the Vios from 89,500 yuan, while
annual incomes rose for many to 50,000-60,000 yuan.
Crucially, General Motors' Chevrolet Sail, a China
entry-level car it launched in 2010, starts at around 56,000
yuan. GM sold 218,000 Sails last year at an average of more than
18,000 a month. Sales of the Yaris averaged around 1,250 a
month, while average monthly Vios sales were just 730.
"The car is going to be a test case for Toyota and other
Japanese companies on their future in China," IHS' Taketani
said. "This is a must-win car for Toyota."
He predicted Toyota would do well to sell 80,000 of the new
cars by 2015, well short of the 200,000 a year he believes the
company is targetting. He expects production of the sedan
version in China to begin in September and the hatchback in
December.
Toyota is not expected to unveil its pricing strategy for
the new car at the Shanghai event, and few in the industry
expect it to price below the 62,000 yuan, or $10,000, level.
BASED ON ETIOS?
The car is billed as a product Toyota has designed and
engineered for China, though people inside the company say it is
loosely based on the Etios, a basic model that sells in India
for as low as $8,350. As Chinese drivers are comparatively
better off and expect more features in their cars than people do
in India, Toyota is adding a few upgrades, making the car more
expensive.
"Just because they are Toyota cars, Toyota's Japanese
management has mistakenly believed that Chinese consumers should
pay a Toyota premium, as people do in the U.S.," said a major
Toyota dealership operator, who asked not to be named because of
the sensitive nature of his comments.
"They are finally starting to realize they are wrong."