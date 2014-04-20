BEIJING, April 20 Toyota aims to double
auto sales in China to around 2 million vehicles a year in the
future, a senior executive said on Sunday, as the top global car
maker plays catchup to rivals, such as Volkswagen,
in the world's largest auto market.
Toyota Motor Corp's Executive Vice President Yasumori Ihara,
who made the comments during a news conference at the Beijing
auto show, did not give a specific time frame for the target.
In 2013, Toyota sold 917,000 vehicles in China, up 9 percent
from a year earlier, recovering from a sales plunge after
September 2012 due to a diplomatic row between Japan and China
over a set of isles. Its market share was at around 5 percent.
If Toyota is able to hit its sales target of 1.1 million
vehicles or more this year, it would meet the objective of
selling 1 million vehicles a year in China four years later than
initially planned.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group
Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group .
(Reporting by Yoko Kuboya in BEIJING; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee)