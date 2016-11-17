BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 17 Volkswagen China is targeting 400,000 new energy vehicle sales per year in the country by 2020, the German automaker's China chief Jochem Heizmann said on Thursday.
It also aimed to sell 1.5 million new energy vehicles annually by 2025, he told reporters ahead of the Guangzhou auto show, which opens on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)