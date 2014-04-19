* VW 2014 China group sales may exceed 3.5 mln cars -CEO
* VW electric Up, Golf models to kick off sales in 2014
* VW to boost Chinese dealerships 50 percent to 3,600 in
2018
By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer
BEIJING, April 19 Volkswagen will
keep expanding Chinese operations and start selling
battery-powered cars in the biggest auto market as the country
rewards electric-vehicle buyers to tackle air pollution.
VW said on Saturday it will add capacity in its top market,
the destination of over a third of its 2.4 million first-quarter
group deliveries, as economic stimulus measures and demand in
China's interior regions fuel sales.
VW group deliveries may increase to over 3.5 million cars
this year, a record, from 3.27 million in 2013, Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn said at a company event.
The German group, one of the first global automakers to
establish production facilities in China during the 1980s, will
push its environmental credentials as China moves to upgrade the
economy and shift the focus away from heavy industry.
The government announced in February a 10 billion yuan
($1.61 billion) fund to help change the way it produces and
consumes energy. It aims to promote green and low-carbon
technology to cut fossil fuel use and control coal consumption.
"Here in China, as elsewhere, people's expectations of
mobility and the automobile are changing faster and faster," the
VW CEO said.
Europe's biggest carmaker, which also sells the
high-performance Lamborghini and Bentley brands in China, is a
late starter in terms of making environmentally-friendly cars
there.
Rival Daimler and Chinese partner BYD Co. plan to
start selling their Denza electric vehicle this year while
hybrid vehicle champion Toyota unveiled the
Yundon-Showanchin II hybrid model last year, specifically
developed for China.
VW plans to start selling electric versions of the Up
city-car and the Golf hatchback this year, followed by plug-in
hybrid versions of the Audi A3 compact and Golf GTE in 2015,
according to VW.
Plug-in hybrids can travel longer distances on battery power
than ordinary hybrids and can be recharged at public charging
stations. VW also said it plans to develop and build plug-in
versions of Audi's A6 model and a new, mid-sized saloon with its
two Chinese partners.
"Here in China we are now setting out on the road to a
future of emission-free mobility," Winterkorn said.
VW, which has over a dozen factories in China, plans to
expand its distribution network by half to 3,600 dealers by 2018
from 2,400 last year, Jochem Heizmann, the head of VW's China
operations, said at a briefing.
The carmaker's two joint venture partners, First Automotive
Works and Shanghai Volkswagen, are planning to spend
18.2 billion euros through 2018, the year VW has pledged to take
the global car-sales crown, on models, technologies and plants.
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan)
