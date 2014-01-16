DETROIT Jan 16 Young U.S. consumers want
vehicles outfitted with expensive technology that boosts gas
mileage and keeps them safe and connected, according to a survey
published on Thursday. But the high cost of car ownership
remains a stumbling block.
These consumers, ages 19 to 36 and known as Generation Y,
are also three times more likely than their parents to abandon
car ownership if costs escalate, consulting firm Deloitte LLP
said in the study.
The findings suggested that worries that the millennials, as
members of Gen Y are also known, are eschewing vehicles
altogether may be overblown. But winning them over means
striking a balance between making cars affordable as well as
technologically advanced.
"Affordability is the mantra for Gen Y consumers who don't
already own or lease a vehicle," Craig Giffi, head of Deloitte's
U.S. automotive practice, said in a statement.
Millennials account for some 80 million people in the United
States, rivaling the baby boomer generation. Their sheer size
makes them something of the next big emerging market for
automakers like General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
.
Many delayed buying cars during the economic downturn and
are open to options like renting cars from Zipcar. Their
experience with smartphones has shaped their expectations for
car ownership.
"When they do buy cars, millennials' expectations of car
ownership could parallel their expectations of technology -
where upgrading every two years is the norm," Ford Chief
Operating Officer Mark Fields said during a keynote speech at
the Automotive News conference this week.
More than 2,000 of the survey's respondents were U.S.
consumers, of which 677 were part of Generation Y. Of the
younger group, 86 percent owned or leased a vehicle.
Deloitte defines those in Generation Y as people born
between 1977 and 1994.
'GET THEM YOUNG'
More than half of younger consumers said they expect to
drive a vehicle with an alternative engine, such as a hybrid
electric, according to the Deloitte survey, which was conducted
in 2013.
Almost three-quarters want technology that recognizes the
presence of other cars on the road. More than half want
technology that entertains them while driving and the ability to
use applications on their smartphones from the dashboard.
Analysts said trends toward developing both more
fuel-efficient and connected cars were evident at the Detroit
auto show this week. One example is Honda Motor Co's
2015 Fit, a "green" subcompact that includes a
standard rear-view camera.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of both Fiat and
Chrysler Group LLC, said the company is planning to showcase a
small sport utility vehicle at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.
"It's getting in young buyers who don't have a lot of
money," Marchionne said. "So we need to expand the class. We
need to get them young so when they get older, they can buy more
expensive Jeeps."
Ford CEO Alan Mulally also told reporters it will be
critical for the industry to wrestle with the question of
affordability as more and more safety, navigation and
entertainment options are offered in the cars.
The results are part of a broader Deloitte report to be
published later this year on global mobility, based on responses
from more than 23,000 consumers in 19 countries.