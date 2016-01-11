* CEO says sees no negative impact in China showrooms
* Cautiously optimistic that momentum will continue
* Declines to give precise forecast for China growth
(Adds details on other regions, electric cars, BAIC)
DETROIT, USA, Jan 11 Daimler Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday recent market turbulence
in China, the world's largest car market, had not impacted
demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.
"November was a strong month. December it looks like a
growth month as well... We don't see any negative impact in our
showroom, just the opposite," Zetsche told reporters at the
Detroit Auto Show.
"We have very strong momentum. We are cautiously optimistic
that momentum that we have built in the past years will
continue," Zetsche said about China demand.
Zetsche declined to give a precise forecast for China
growth. Daimler sees the U.S. market growing by a single-digit
percentage amount. Growth in Europe could be higher than single
digits, Zetsche said.
Separately, Zetsche said Mercedes-Benz was working on a
platform for electric cars and that Mercedes would have a
product offering that is competitive to keep up with rivals by
the end of the decade.
Zetsche welcomed the prospect of Chinese joint venture
partner BAIC taking a stake in Daimler.
"They are highly welcome to become shareholers. The main
prerequisite is that there will be no dilution to other
shareholders," Zetsche said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)