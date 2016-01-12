(Adds background on Google's and automakers' self-driving car
efforts, Krafcik comments)
By Joseph White
DETROIT Jan 12 Alphabet Inc's Google
wants to form more partnerships with established automakers and
suppliers this year to accelerate its work on self-driving cars,
the head of the Google project said on Tuesday.
John Krafcik, the newly hired president of the Google
self-driving car project, did not mention any automakers by
name. However, appearing at a media conference at the Detroit
auto show, Krafcik surveyed a room packed with hundreds of auto
industry executives and said: "We hope to work with many of you
guys."
Google officials have said previously the internet search
company does not want to build vehicles, but instead supply the
software and mapping to allow a car to safely navigate busy
streets and highways.
"No one goes this alone," Krafcik said. "We are going to be
partnering more and more and more." He said he hopes to form
more alliances this year.
Google has worked with automotive suppliers and contract
manufacturers to build a small fleet of prototype self-driving
cars - small, light pod-cars that look nothing like the sport
utility vehicles and pickups on display at the Detroit show.
Google, major global automakers and several auto technology
companies such as Delphi Automotive Plc, Continental AG
and Mobileye NV are jockeying to define and lead
development of vehicles that use machine vision, sophisticated
maps and artificial intelligence to take over for error-prone
human drivers.
Krafcik said he believed partially automating the operation
of a car, requiring drivers to take command under certain
conditions, can create safety problems, a key point on which
Google and most automakers differ.
The car "has to shoulder the whole burden," he said.
Most automakers, including General Motors Co, Tesla
Motors Inc, Daimler AG, and Nissan Motor Co,
are pushing to get cars on the road that allow hands-free
driving under certain conditions, but require the driver to take
over in more complex situations such as city driving.
