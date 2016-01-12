DETROIT Jan 11 Asian automakers are scrambling
to ship more sport utility vehicles to the United States to meet
strong demand, tapping manufacturing capacity in Japan and South
Korea.
The rise in exports to the United States comes as lawmakers
in Washington are gearing up to debate the Trans-Pacific
Partnership, a wide-ranging trade liberalization deal with a
dozen Pacific Rim nations, including Japan, that has drawn fire
from the United Auto Workers and other American unions worried
about losing manufacturing jobs to overseas competition.
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co is
rushing to develop a subcompact crossover SUV to expand its
lineup, said Mike O'Brien, Hyundai's product planning chief for
the U.S. market. The new model will hit U.S. showrooms soon, but
not this year, O'Brien told Reuters in an interview on Monday on
the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.
Hyundai plans to boost the number of Tucson SUVs it brings
in from Korea for the U.S. market to more than 80,000 vehicles
this year, O'Brien said. Hyundai sold roughly 63,000 Tucsons in
the U.S. market in 2015.
"Our Tucson (compact SUV) sales are so good that dealers'
top complaint is, 'Why can't you get us more?'" O'Brien said.
Hyundai doesn't produce Tucson crossover SUVs in North
America and has always imported those cars into the U.S. market.
To boost sales, Hyundai more recently moved to "free up capacity
in South Korea" to increase the number of Tucson SUVs brought
in, he said.
Separately, Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn said the Yokohama-based automaker is moving to ship more
Rogue crossover SUVs to the United States from Japan after sales
of the model jumped 44 percent in 2015 to a record high 287,000.
Rogue SUVs sold in the U.S. market consist of those produced
here and brought in from South Korea.
"Our capacity (for the Rogue) in North America is running at
more than 100 percent," Ghosn said Sunday in Detroit. "We have
Rogues coming from Korea, and soon we will have some Rogues
coming from Japan."
Nissan imported nearly one-third of all light trucks sold in
the United States in 2015, up roughly 20 percent from 2014.
Sales of Nissan sport utilities rose 20 percent last year from a
year earlier, while sales of smaller passenger cars eased 1.8
percent.
Toyota Motor Corp's U.S. sales arm boosted imported
light truck sales by 30 percent in 2015 from 2014.
(Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Joseph White and Cynthia Osterman)