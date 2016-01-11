DETROIT Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) Jeep Chief Executive Mike Manley said the SUV brand will announce next month its first sales in India, where volumes will be low for the first few years.

Manley had previously said the first models to be imported to India will be the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. Sales will start slow, and will reach 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles in 2017, Manley said.

