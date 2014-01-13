Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
DETROIT Toyota Motor Corp took the wraps off a new sports car concept on Monday, underscoring an effort by Japan's largest automaker to energize its brand and fill a void in its lineup after discontinuing the Supra more than a decade ago.
The concept, called the FT-1, is part of a broader attempt by Chief Executive Akio Toyoda to add excitement to a brand better known for quality and reliability than heart-pumping performance.
Although the Supra never sold in high volumes it enjoyed a loyal following among compact sports car enthusiasts.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.