DETROIT Jan 11 Volkswagen does not
expect additional costs from fixing U.S. cars capable of
cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller said on Monday.
"We have prepared 6.7 billion euros ($7.28 billion) for the
repair process of all the cars globally. We suppose that that
should be enough," Mueller said in an interview with Reuters TV
at the Detroit auto show.
Mueller had said on Sunday that VW would propose to the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) a new catalytic converter
system that VW says could be fitted to about 430,000 rigged U.S.
cars.
Mueller is due to meet EPA administrator Gina McCarthy in
Washington on Wednesday, where he plans to make the proposal
which he said includes technical solutions, a "theoretical"
offer to buy back cars and a time schedule.
"We are looking forward to the talks on Wednesday with great
confidence," he said, citing "great progress" achieved in
discussions with the EPA in past weeks. "We hope that our offer
on the technical solutions and timing proposals will be accepted
in foreseeable time."
Christopher Grundler, director of the EPA's Office of
Transportation and Air Quality, said he didn't know if a VW
proposed catalytic converter will fix 430,000 diesel vehicles.
"We'd have to look at it," Grundler said in a interview on
the sidelines of the auto show. "Given the circumstances and the
past history, we're not going to approve anything until it's
thoroughly tested and we're convinced that it addressed the
non-compliance and its good for owners."
Separately, Mueller expressed optimism about VW's sales
outlook this year after Europe's biggest automotive group
suffered the first drop in deliveries at its namesake brand as
well as group level in more than a decade last year.
Asked whether he was bracing for another drop in sales, the
CEO said: "We have some difficult political situations all over
the world, so we will see what will happen. We have a very
attractive product portfolio all over the brands, so we are
confident we will be successful in 2016."
