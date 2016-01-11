(Adds VW CEO comments)
By Andreas Cremer
DETROIT Jan 10 Volkswagen AG will
propose to U.S. authorities a new catalytic converter system
that could be fitted to about 430,000 cars capable of cheating
diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on
Sunday.
"We have one (catalytic converter) in the works and we
believe that that will be a part of the technical solutions,"
Mueller told reporters at a VW event on the eve of the Detroit
auto show.
Asked whether he expects the new catalytic converter to
bring 430,000 rigged U.S. cars into line with emissions
standards, the CEO replied: "Yes, we believe that this is
possible."
Mueller is meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) administrator Gina McCarthy on Wednesday, where he plans
to make his proposal.
Mueller expressed optimism that VW and the EPA would be able
to bridge their differences. McCarthy has previously bemoaned
that both sides have failed to develop "a satisfactory way
forward" despite months of talks.
"I think we can now offer a package that will come very
close to what the EPA is expecting from us," the CEO said.
Part of the proposal will be an offer by the German company
to repurchase some of the affected U.S. cars, said Mueller, but
declined to elaborate. Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
last week said VW may need to buy back around 115,000 U.S.
vehicles.
"We will offer some solutions and we will see how the
reaction (from the EPA) will be," said Mueller. "We are
confident that we will find a good solution."
Former Porsche CEO Mueller, who took the helm of Europe's
largest automaker on Sept. 25, said he will meet "a lot of
people" in Washington on Wednesday without giving names, adding
that he would also be willing to testify before U.S. Congress on
the emissions scandal, if asked.
Mueller, on his first visit to the United States since
taking the top job at VW, cited differences between Germany's
data protection code and comparable U.S. rules when asked to
comment on accusations by U.S. state attorneys that VW was
shielding documents from investigations.
He said VW made a "huge mistake" by cheating U.S. emissions
tests and any steps by the carmaker to overcome the crisis must
include efforts to "better understand" the U.S. market, the
world's second-largest.
Asked whether he was worried about the possibility of U.S.
criminal investigations, he said: "If that was the case, then
yes."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer in Detroit; Editing by Bill Rigby)