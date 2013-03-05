BRIEF-Murapol in talks to buy 33 pct stake of Skarbiec Holding
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
GENEVA, March 5 Fiat has talked to banks about financing for the buyout of a Chrysler stake, the company's chief executive said.
We have met with banks to discuss financing for Fiat's planned buyout of the remaining stake in Chrysler the Italian company does not own, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said at a press conference at the Geneva car show.
"We found that many banks are willing to help," he said.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday