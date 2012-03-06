* Alfa Romeo Giulia to be made in U.S.
* Fiat confirms plans for Mirafiori, Pomigliano
GENEVA, March 6 Fiat Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said the Italian carmaker was open
to all potential partnerships, even the newly formed tie-up
between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors.
Marchionne said the deal between GM and Peugeot had made
European operations more complicated for players like Fiat, but
when asked what Fiat's reaction would be if it were asked to
join the alliance too, Marchionne replied: "We are open to
everything."
Speaking at a media conference at the Geneva Auto Show,
Marchionne added that he had not been "pushed aside" by the
announcement of a tie-up between the French and U.S. peers.
Asked how the Peugeot and GM alliance changed the outlook
for Fiat, Marchionne said "it creates a level of complication
that before did not exist."
OVERCAPACITY
Marchionne, who also heads U.S. carmaker Chrysler, said he
did not think the alliance between GM and Peugeot would have any
sort of impact on a pan-European solution for auto overcapacity
that Marchionne said he believes is necessary.
"It's a long term strategic accord that doesn't impact the
situation," he said.
Marchionne said he was in no hurry to complete a merger with
Chrysler, in which Fiat holds a 58.5 percent stake.
Regarding Fiat's product plans, he said the Alfa Romeo
Giulia sedan would be produced in the United States, where a
platform has been chosen.
"We're at a good level of product at this point," he said.
"The project has thawed out."
The launch of the Giulia, which was delayed last year with
other Alfa models, is now slated for 2014.
Marchionne poured cold water on a media report earlier this
week that said Fiat was mulling a closure of its Mirafiori and
Pomigliano factories in Italy.
"We made a commitment to Pomigliano," he said. "We confirm
plans to produce at least one Fiat model in Mirafiori and one
Jeep model."
Asked about the fate of Fiat's joint venture with Peugeot
for light commercial vehicles, he said the accord between the
French carmaker and GM did not affect the company's previous
plans.