* As COO, Fields says will focus on 'One Ford' strategy
* Fields to handle daily operations, Mulally on long-term
strategy
* Ford works daily to maintain new internal culture - Fields
By Nichola Groom and Deepa Seetharaman
LOS ANGELES/DETROIT, Nov 28 Ford Motor Co
has spent six years under Chief Executive Alan Mulally
developing its 'One Ford' global product strategy. Building on
this plan is Mark Fields' top priority when he starts running
the automaker's global operations next month.
"The priorities are almost exactly identical to the
priorities we've been working on," Fields told reporters during
a roundtable at the Los Angeles Auto Show. "First off is
delivering the 'One Ford'. It's a timeless plan."
Fields' public comments on Wednesday were his most expansive
on his upcoming role as chief operating officer since the
second-largest U.S. automaker announced his promotion this
month, effective Dec. 1.
Fields, 51, who is often described as tenacious, has led
Ford's largest business unit, North America, for the last seven
years and is viewed as the front runner to succeed Mulally.
However, the automaker has stopped short of formally
anointing the 23-year Ford veteran Fields as its next CEO, and
has said Mulally will stay on through 2014, about a year longer
than analysts expected.
Mulally is closely identified with Ford's recent success.
Under his 'One Ford' plan, Mulally pushed Ford to build global
models that can be sold around the world with a few tweaks. Ford
has estimated the strategy helped make overall product
development two-thirds more efficient between 2006 and 2012.
Fields, who will be Ford's first COO since 2006, said he
will look for new opportunities to deploy the One Ford plan. In
South America, for example, Ford's lineup will be almost 100
percent global models by 2014. It was almost entirely regional
in 2011.
"We are just starting to see the full potential of the
global scale and the operating margin benefits through the One
Ford plan," Fields said. "We are really still at the beginning
stages of operating truly as a global company."
FINDING A SUCCESSOR
In his new role, Fields said he will oversee Ford's
day-to-day global operations, while Mulally will shape the
long-term execution of his 'One Ford' plan and mentor top
executives.
"We're so glad that Alan is going to be staying around and
he's going to be leading the long-term development of the 'One
Ford' plan," Fields told reporters at a second event Wednesday.
Analysts said Ford's top executives, including Fields, would
benefit from Mulally's mentorship over the next two years. The
move allows Mulally to help steer Ford's overhaul of its
European operations as well as its expansion in China.
But other analysts said the move also muddied the waters,
raising questions about who is in charge, while heightening the
risk that Fields could be hired away.
"He knows he's being tested," University of Michigan
Professor Gerald Meyers, a former chairman of American Motors
Corp, said of Fields. "It's a matter of how much patience he
has. Ford has to be very careful about that."
Mulally is credited with turning around Ford while avoiding
the government bailouts needed to save its crosstown rivals
General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC in
2009.
Ford has also become a more open and collaborative place
during his tenure, a change from its previous internal culture
of "empire building and back-biting," Executive Chairman Bill
Ford said earlier this month.
Fields played a key role in ushering in this new internal
culture, Mulally and Bill Ford have said. As COO, Fields will
lead the weekly business review meetings that have been among
the most visible signs of cultural change at Ford.
On Wednesday, Fields said preserving this focus is
essential.
"You don't change a culture in just a couple of years," he
said. "We are really dedicated to making sure that we root that
in the organization and that's living it every day."