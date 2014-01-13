DETROIT Jan 13 The top development executive at Ford Motor Co said on Monday that the U.S. automaker plans to double its hybrid offerings by 2020.

Speaking at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Raj Nair said a growing appetite in China and Europe for clean vehicles would drive the trend.

"We're going to double the number of hybrid offerings globally by the end of this decade," Nair said. "And a key aspect of this is offering hybrids at a global scale and in particular offering hybrid vehicle choice to our customers in China and Europe who are also now starting to exhibit a desire for electrified powertrains and improving greenhouse gases in particular in those markets."