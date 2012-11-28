* Ford exec says co extending warranty on MyFord Touch
system
* Ford offering updates to system in three stages
* Touch-screen systems increasingly important -IBM survey
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 Ford Motor Co, the
second-largest U.S. automaker, will upgrade its touch-screen
entertainment and navigation system beginning next month as well
as extend the warranty on the software by two years, a top
executive said on Wednesday.
The MyFord Touch system has been criticized by analysts and
users as too complicated, and analysts say these features are
highly valued by prospective buyers. Ford has improved the voice
recognition and navigation in what it calls "version 3.5" of the
software, said Mark Fields, Ford's head of the Americas.
"We're thinking more and more like not only a car company,
but a technology company," Fields said during a roundtable with
reporters during the Los Angeles Auto Show.
On Dec. 10, Ford will send out the upgrade to vehicle owners
who do not have navigation, Ford spokesman Alan Hall said.
Drivers with navigation will receive updates in January and
owners of hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles will be
issued updates in the first quarter.
The automaker also extended the warranty on its MyFord Touch
system to five years with unlimited miles, up from three years
and 36,000 miles. The software on Lincoln brand vehicles will
now be covered for six years with unlimited miles, up from four
years and 50,000 miles, Hall said.
Ford launched its Sync software, which was jointly developed
with Microsoft Corp, in 2007. This software powers the
MyFord Touch system, which Ford launched in 2010.
Entertainment and navigation systems are increasingly
important to attracting car shoppers. Some 45 percent of car
buyers said navigation systems that help drivers avoid traffic
are very important to their purchase decisions, while 30 percent
said the same of entertainment systems, according to a survey by
IBM to be released soon.
But most of the systems offered now have been poorly
reviewed. Consumer complaints about speed and ease of use of
MyFord Touch prompted Ford to upgrade the system in March.
Ford's top executives, including Chief Executive Alan
Mulally, received smaller cash bonuses for 2011 when Ford fell
short of its quality goals partly because of glitches in the
system. Ford also tumbled in Consumer Reports magazine's annual
survey of reliability last month.
Ford has said it recognizes the problems in the MyFord Touch
program and that consumers' satisfaction improved with the
second update.