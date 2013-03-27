Indonesia's February foreign tourist arrivals rise 9.19 pct y/y
JAKARTA, April 3 Indonesia attracted 838,686 foreign tourists in February, up 9.19 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
DETROIT, March 27 Ford Motor Co expects operating margins of about 10 percent in North America this year, down slightly from 2012, because the company expects a greater portion of its sales this year will come from smaller cars that are less profitable than trucks.
Higher costs associated with growing volumes also pinched margins, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said in a presentation prepared for an investor conference on Wednesday. Last year, Ford's operating margin in North America was 10.4 percent.
However, Ford expects a benefit from growing U.S. auto sales, higher market share and better vehicle prices.
SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's Lotte Group will continue to invest in its China business despite rising diplomatic tensions over the deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, a high-ranking Lotte executive said on Monday.
WILLOWS, Calif., April 2 Nine self-driving cars did not quite zoom around a 2-mile (3.2-km) course in Northern California over the weekend in a race involving students and entrepreneurs from startup companies where the real goal was just to make it around the track.