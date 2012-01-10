Lewis Booth appears with a Land Rover LR2 at the 2007 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth plans to retire in the first half of this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the plan.

Ford Chief Executive Alan Mulally will probably retire around the end of 2013, and the retirement of Booth would give Mulally time to groom a successor, Bloomberg said.

Ford spokesman Todd Nissen said the automaker had not made an announcement on Booth's retirement plans. He said Mulally had no plans to retire soon.

Identifying Mulally's successor is crucial for Ford because the 66-year-old executive is so closely identified with the company's success and its avoidance of the federal bailouts that rescued its U.S. competitors.

Mulally joined Ford in 2006 from airplane maker Boeing Co (BA.N) and is credited with steering the automaker back from the brink of bankruptcy with $23 billion in borrowing and a plan, dubbed "One Ford," to simplify and unify product development and supplies.

At a dinner meeting with journalists on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show, Mulally said he had no plans to retire. "We are not making any retirement announcements tonight," he said.

Booth, 63, became CFO in 2008 after running Ford's operations in Europe and Asia. He also serves on the board of British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Mark Fields, 50, who runs Ford's operations in North and South America, is widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed Mulally.

Fields was the No. 2 executive before Mulally's arrival at Ford and spearheaded the first phase of the automaker's turnaround plan. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki, editing by Matthew Lewis)