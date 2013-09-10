Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German automotive supplier Continental AG said it was teaming up with IBM , the world's biggest technology services company, on systems used for driverless cars.
Continental Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday that IBM has the requisite expertise to handle large data volumes needed to link cars to each other. He did not disclose financial details.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said last month that Continental was close to agreeing alliances with Google and IBM to develop autonomous driving systems for cars.
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Pyng Medical - supreme court approved plan of arrangement whereby all of issued, outstanding shares of co to be acquired by Teleflex Medical Canada Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiubUC) Further company coverage: