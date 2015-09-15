(Corrects byline. No change to text.)

By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental could do a takeover deal worth 2-3 billion euros ($2.3-$3.4 billion) in the next 1-2 years, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

If an appropriate target in the non-automotive sector emerges and the purchase price as well as the timing is right, then a major acquisition is possible, Degenhart said on Tuesday in an interview during the Frankfurt auto show.

"We have a certain competence" (in mergers and acquisitions), Degenhart said, adding Continental would be able to shoulder such a project financially.

"We have pursued this (M&A) strategy successfully over the past 15 years and will not stop it," he said, noting Continental had acquired over 100 firms in the past 15 years.

Continental's last major deal was the purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies last year for 1.4 billion euros.

The Hanover-based group has no plans at the moment for a major deal in the automotive business, on which it aims to reduce its reliance because of the car industry's volatility, he said.

Separately, Continental is not ruling out taking a stake in the high-quality maps business acquired last month by German premium automakers BMW, Audi and Mercedes from Nokia.

Asked whether the firm would be willing to take such a step, Degenhart replied: "For the moment, I would not rule it out if it was offered to us. We would have to examine this thoroughly."

