FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Renault will supply
motors for electric versions of Daimler's Smart city
cars under their deepening five-year-old alliance, the carmakers
said on Wednesday.
The motors, manufactured at Renault's Cleon plant, will
equip battery-powered versions of the Smart fortwo mini made at
the Daimler's Hambach facility in eastern France as well as its
larger forfour model, assembled by the French carmaker in
Slovenia alongside the Renault Twingo.
The electric Smart models will go on sale in 2016, the
companies said at the Frankfurt auto show.
