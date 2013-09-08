By Irene Preisinger
MUNICH, Sept 8
MUNICH, Sept 8 Germany's Daimler AG
plans to start selling a self-driving car by 2020 as part of its
campaign to regain the top spot among premium carmakers, its
development chief said.
Carmakers and suppliers across the world are working on ways
to make driving safer and more comfortable through automation,
and the race is on to bring the technology to the mass market.
"We want to be the first to launch autonomous functions in
production vehicles. You can be sure: we will accomplish that in
this decade," Daimler head of development Thomas Weber said.
Daimler, battling to regain the top stop in the luxury car
market from German rival BMW, is focusing on so-called
highly automated driving, in which cars master situations such
as cruising the motorway or manoeuvring through traffic jams
while the driver relaxes.
The car would recognise difficult situations such as dealing
with traffic lights or urban driving among pedestrians and
cyclists, and hand control back to the human behind the wheel.
Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz and Smart cars, is not
alone in its ambitions. Japan's Nissan, for example,
has also announced plans to launch a car completely guided by
computers this decade.
Testing is already under way in many countries. U.S.
internet search and advertising group Google has fitted
out several cars with radar-like equipment that lets them
navigate roads in California and Nevada.
The technology will feature at this week's Frankfurt car
show, the world's biggest, although experts say the move from
dream to reality will likely take 10 to 15 years.
German auto supplier Continental aims to enable
cars to drive themselves at speeds of up to 30 km per hour (18
miles per hour) by 2016, and at up to 60 km/h by 2020.
Google is reportedly discussing an alliance with Continental
on self-driving cars that could be announced as soon as this
week.
OBSTACLES
Daimler's Weber said it was hard to forecast exactly when
drivers would turn into passengers in their own cars.
"Autonomous driving will not come overnight, but will be
realised in stages," he said.
One obstacle to overcome is making it legal for cars to
steer themselves. European Union laws currently call for drivers
to be in control of cars at all times, so test vehicles at
Daimler and BMW need special approval in Germany.
There's also the challenge of convincing drivers of the
technology, although Georgeric Legros, a Paris-based management
consultant with AlixPartners, believes attitudes are changing.
"The slightly macho aspect of cars is gradually disappearing
in favour of a more functional, safety-minded image," he said.
"People prefer to be comfortably installed in a leather
seat, reading the paper or catching up on email, rather than
stuck behind the wheel in a traffic jam or on a monotonous
motorway."
Technology already on the market allows partly automated
driving in which motorists stay in control but get a hand from
the vehicle.
Daimler for instance offers traffic jam assistance, which
can maintain distance to other cars in stop-go situations, in
its top-line S-Class Mercedes, and BMW will roll this out in its
new i3 electric car before the end of the year.
Rivals including Audi and Volvo Cars
are moving in the same direction.
Daimler sees itself ahead in the race to develop robot cars
because it says its technology can handle city driving as well
as motorways. It uses readily available sensors rather than
specially designed technologies for research vehicles.
A Mercedes test vehicle recently travelled the same 100-km
stretch between the German cities of Mannheim and Pforzheim that
Bertha Benz drove 125 years ago to demonstrate the practicality
of the automobile.
