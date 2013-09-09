MILAN, Sept 9 Italian carmaker Fiat's Chairman John Elkann has pulled out of the Frankfurt car show, a spokesman said on Monday after it emerged that Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne will not be attending the key industry event.

"Elkann will not attend the Frankfurt car show, he has other engagements," a spokesman for Exor, the Milan-listed holding company through which Elkann controls Fiat, told Reuters on Monday.

Shares in Fiat rose more than 5 percent, with traders citing speculation of a deal - possibly to buy out the rest of U.S. unit Chrysler - as the potential reason behind CEO Marcchione missing the Frankfurt car show. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Writing by Maria Sheahan)