BRIEF-Omega Protein Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Omega Protein announces first quarter 2017 financial results
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover expects this year's sales to exceed last year's as Britain, Europe and North America should help compensate for a sharp decline in China, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We definitely expect 2015 to grow... but it is too early to give you a number," Ralf Speth told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show.
Jaguar Land Rover's sales are down 1 percent so far this year compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
