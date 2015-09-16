FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Daimler is open to
the idea of creating an alliance between Germany's premium
carmakers to manufacture next- generation batteries, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"There are commonalities between the German carmakers."
Dieter Zetsche said when asked whether Mercedes-Benz would
consider extending an alliance formed earlier this year to buy
Nokia's maps business, Here, to battery technology.
"Nokia here led to a common approach... and there might be
other areas," he told a news conference at the Frankfurt auto
show, adding that any such cooperation would most likely start
with the next generation of batteries.
Daimler, Volkswagen's Audi and BMW
teamed up to buy Nokia Here last month for around 2.5 billion
euros ($2.8 billion) in the most significant cooperation to date
between the rival premium carmakers.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)