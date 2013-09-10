FRANKFURT, Sept 10 PSA Peugeot Citroen
will seek further plant cuts from French unions, Chief Executive
Philippe Varin said on Tuesday, as a glacial improvement in car
demand looks unlikely to solve Europe's chronic industrial
overcapacity.
Peugeot, which incurred the wrath of French ministers and
workers last year by scrapping a major factory and 8,000
additional jobs, has recently indicated it may need to reduce
capacity further while avoiding outright closures.
Speaking at the Frankfurt auto show, Varin confirmed that
production line shutdowns were "exactly the discussion we are
having" but said he would present cutbacks to unions before
announcing details.