LONDON, Sept 8 Luxury British carmaker
Rolls-Royce Motors launched a new convertible model on Tuesday,
aiming to increase its appeal to women and younger drivers amid
declining sales in China.
BMW-owned Rolls-Royce has, like most carmakers,
been hit by a slowdown in the world's largest car market, with
global sales volumes down 10 percent in the first seven months
of the year.
Chinese sales could end the year down as much as 15 percent,
the board member responsible for the brand said in June, in
contrast to the record 4,063 models the brand delivered last
year as it saw the fruits of a strategy to broaden its appeal.
Rolls-Royce has spent several years trying to branch out
from its core market of older men who traditionally buy 200,000
pound-plus ($305,080) cars to be driven by a chauffeur.
Director of Design Giles Taylor told Reuters the "Dawn"
convertible would help to bring new customers to the 111-year
old brand who have a more modern approach to car ownership.
"It's a driver's car and we believe that we are reaching out
to customers that may have perceived a level of opulence and
formality with previous Rolls-Royces," he said.
"It is about connecting to younger aspirations."
On Tuesday, the firm also broke with tradition by launching
the vehicle during an online event, rather than at the formal
setting of the Frankfurt Motor Show, where the model will be
showcased next week.
Rolls-Royce, bought by Germany's BMW in 1998, said it had
already received several hundred orders for the car but did not
give details on the selling price.
It hopes the new model will help to overcome a decline in
popularity of existing ones, which include the two-door coupe
Wraith, after Rolls-Royce sales tumbled 10.3 percent to 2,035
cars in the year to July.
High-end brands have suffered in recent months due to the
slowdown in China, the world's second-largest economy, which has
also seen its stock market plunge, a currency devaluation and a
government crackdown on conspicuous consumption.
Despite challenges, Rolls-Royce is confident the new model,
which it said was the quietest convertible in the world, will
appeal to Chinese buyers and draw in customers from outside its
core base of men, currently about 70 percent of buyers.
"I think the sensuality of the car will attract probably
more women than with the Wraith which hopefully stands us in
good stead," Taylor said.
($1 = 0.6556 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)