FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and Germany's BMW will decide by year end on
whether to develop a common sportscar architecture, Toyota
executives said on Wednesday.
BMW and Toyota have for some years been collaborating on
fuel cell technology, lightweight components, and on possibly
jointly developing the underpinnings of a sportscar.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show, Johan
van Zyl, head of Toyota's European operations, said all three
projects were progressing well. "They are all on schedule and on
track," he told Reuters.
A spokesman for the company added that a decision on the
sportscar, which would spawn separate vehicles for each brand,
would be made in the near term.
"By the end of the year we will approve whether or not we
will make it," the spokesman said. "The whole study before that,
on what kind of platform, on what kind of architecture, that's
been progressing quite well. We haven't yet decided to give the
green light to the project, but it's coming up."
BMW Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said on
Tuesday his company was in talks with Toyota about intensifying
the collaboration, but gave no details. Van Zyl declined comment
on the matter.
The Toyota executive said the carmaker's sales in Europe
were likely to fall 1 to 2 percent this year on the back of the
slump in the Russian market. He forecast a slight increase in
European sales next year, but this was too early to quantify.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
David Holmes)