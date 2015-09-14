FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Volkswagen has
not yet found a successor to finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch,
who will become the carmaker's next chairman, Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn said on Monday.
Asked by Reuters TV whether VW had found a successor for
Poetsch, Winterkorn said: "We will answer questions on
personnel when they are resolved." He gave no more details in
the interview at the Frankfurt auto show.
VW said earlier this month that Poetsch would become its
next chairman, putting Europe's biggest carmaker on course for
calmer waters after rival factions including ousted chairman
Ferdinand Piech united to back him.
It had already paved the way for Winterkorn to serve two
extra years as CEO until the end of 2018.
Management uncertainty had weighed on VW since Piech was
ousted in a power struggle with Winterkorn over strategy.
But industry experts fear the management reshuffle may fail
to generate the momentum VW needs to improve margins and its
performance in the United States -- problems that have been
amplified recently by slumping sales in China.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Mark Potter)