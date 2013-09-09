FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Volkswagen
Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he would at least serve out his
contract with Europe's biggest carmaker, repeating his denial of
a report last week that said he may leave the company for health
reasons.
"I will stay for at least as long as my contract runs,"
Piech, whose contract runs into 2017, told reporters on the eve
of the Frankfurt car show on Monday. "I'm feeling good."
German daily newspaper Handelsblatt had on Friday cited
sources close to Piech as saying the 76-year-old would step down
in the coming months and would be replaced by VW Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn.
It had also said finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch would run
the company until a longer-term solution could be found.
Poetsch told reporters on Monday that was "nonsense", adding
that Winterkorn would stay for years to come.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Alison Williams)