By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
| FRANKFURT, Sept 11
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Volkswagen is
moving forward with plans to set up production in fast-growing
Southeast Asian markets as the German carmaker expands its
overseas footprint to boost its global ambitions.
"We will certainly become an active player in the region in
the next years," Michael Macht, VW group production chief, told
Reuters at the Frankfurt motor show on Wednesday.
"We are currently very actively on the road in these
countries," Macht, who sits on VW's eight-member executive
board, said in an interview. He declined to be more specific.
The Wolfsburg-based multi-brand automotive group, which
still lacks a vehicle-assembly plant in the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) group of countries, has a goal
of overtaking Toyota and General Motors to
become the world's largest automaker no later than 2018.
The ASEAN group comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Burma, Cambodia, Laos
and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by
Marilyn Gerlach and Mark Potter)