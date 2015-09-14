* VW to unveil revamped Tiguan at Frankfurt car show Monday
By Andreas Cremer
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Volkswagen is
using the redesigned Tiguan, its top-selling sport utility
vehicle (SUV), to fight back in a slowing Chinese market and
elsewhere as it grapples with doubts about its leadership.
VW's most significant new model in 2015 may provide relief
to the German carmaker, whose focus this year has been deflected
by a rare power struggle and public discussion about cost cuts
at its troubled Volkswagen car division.
VW proposed earlier this month to extend the contract of
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and to make finance chief Hans
Dieter Poetsch its next chairman.
The move was criticized by some analysts as a missed
opportunity to steer Europe's biggest automotive company into
the era of digitalisation with new leaders, five months after
Chairman Ferdinand Piech quit in a power struggle with
Winterkorn over strategy.
The first overhaul of the Tiguan since its 2007 launch, to
be unveiled at the Frankfurt auto show on Monday, heralds a raft
of new SUVs and crossovers VW plans to field in the coming years
in the fastest-growing vehicle segment, two sources at VW said.
"New product is key in tough times," said Stefan Bratzel,
head of the Center of Automotive Management think-tank near
Cologne. "The new Tiguan is giving VW a good break, also from
the strife in management."
"VW is buying time until it has resolved its structural
problems," Bratzel said. "They are almost in crisis mode."
VOLKSWAGEN REINVENTION
The Wolfsburg-based carmaker is redrawing its structure to
overcome underperformance abroad and boost profits and will
reveal the steps it plans to take later this year.
"We are in the middle of setting the course for the next
decade," Winterkorn said an interview with Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung published on Saturday. "That is nothing less
than the reinvention of Volkswagen."
The hope is that the new Tiguan will steer the focus away
from leadership issues, and back to cars.
With 2.7 million unit sales, the Tiguan is the most
successful of any model introduced during Winterkorn's
eight-year reign as VW brand chief.
Analysts said a lighter and sportier version of the compact
SUV may help limit the damage in China - VW's and the world's
biggest market - where a decline in Volkswagen car sales has
been accelerating since March. A plug-in, hybrid Tiguan will be
on display at the car show.
The Tiguan is China's best-selling non-domestic compact SUV
and only trails Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's Haval H6
in the vehicle class, according to research firm IHS Automotive.
The new pecking order of VW's leadership will also be on
show in Frankfurt, together with the new Tiguan.
New brand chief Herbert Diess will be in the limelight on
Monday for the first time since joining VW in July, alongside
fellow executives.
After spending more than two decades at the helm of the
German carmaker, former chairman Piech is expected to miss the
show, a source at VW said.
"We have had more speculation about personnel this year than
in Winterkorn's entire term of office," one of the VW sources
said. "The new Tiguan will help us steer the focus back to
cars."
